All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 9, 2020

Proms of the past: COVID-19 puts hold on prom season

Proms of the past: COVID-19 puts hold on prom season It's the time of year when many high school students are typically busting out the formal wear, making dinner reservations and preparing to dance the night away at prom. But prom also looks different during the COVID-19 pandemic...

By Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Prom guests use a selfie stick during Oran High School s Country Chic prom Saturday, April 18, 2015, in Oran, Missouri.
Prom guests use a selfie stick during Oran High School s Country Chic prom Saturday, April 18, 2015, in Oran, Missouri.Fred Lynch

It's the time of year when many high school students are typically busting out the formal wear, making dinner reservations and preparing to dance the night away at prom.

But prom also looks different during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As schools are closed and large gatherings canceled, students will have to -- at least for the time being -- forego belting Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" or Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" with their friends during the special night.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As of Thursday afternoon, Jackson High School has rescheduled prom for June 13 or alternatively, if COVID-19 is still a factor, for July 11. Cape Girardeau Central High School's tentative date for its rescheduled prom is June 6 with July 11 and Aug. 8 as alternative dates. Notre Dame Regional High School's prom is slated for June 5.

Kristin Tallent, communications director for Cape Girardeau Public Schools, said Thursday the main disclaimer is they will not be able to host a prom until social distancing guidelines are lifted to make sure kids and the community are being kept safe.

Since now is what would typically be prom season, here's a look back at local prom nights of recent memory featuring the work of Southeast Missourian photographers, past and present, who were on hand to document the experience.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy