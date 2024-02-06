Proms of the past: COVID-19 puts hold on prom season

It's the time of year when many high school students are typically busting out the formal wear, making dinner reservations and preparing to dance the night away at prom.
But prom also looks different during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As schools are closed and large gatherings canceled, students will have to -- at least for the time being -- forego belting Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" or Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" with their friends during the special night.
As of Thursday afternoon, Jackson High School has rescheduled prom for June 13 or alternatively, if COVID-19 is still a factor, for July 11. Cape Girardeau Central High School's tentative date for its rescheduled prom is June 6 with July 11 and Aug. 8 as alternative dates. Notre Dame Regional High School's prom is slated for June 5.
Kristin Tallent, communications director for Cape Girardeau Public Schools, said Thursday the main disclaimer is they will not be able to host a prom until social distancing guidelines are lifted to make sure kids and the community are being kept safe.
Since now is what would typically be prom season, here's a look back at local prom nights of recent memory featuring the work of Southeast Missourian photographers, past and present, who were on hand to document the experience.
