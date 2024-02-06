Proms of the past: COVID-19 puts hold on prom season

It's the time of year when many high school students are typically busting out the formal wear, making dinner reservations and preparing to dance the night away at prom.

But prom also looks different during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As schools are closed and large gatherings canceled, students will have to -- at least for the time being -- forego belting Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" or Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" with their friends during the special night.