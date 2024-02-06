Prolonged Missouri River flooding could last all winter

OMAHA, Neb. -- Flooding along the Missouri River has stretched on for seven months in places and could endure through the winter, leaving some Upper Midwest farmland and possibly some homes encased in ice.

There are several reasons for the flooding, including high levels along the river, saturated ground and broken levees. And with forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, it's possible flooding could continue in some places all the way until spring, when the normal flood season begins.

"There's no end in sight. None at all," said Tom Bullock, who hasn't been able to live in his northwestern Missouri home since March because floodwaters cut off access to it.

In Missouri's Holt County, where Bullock serves as emergency management director, roughly 30,000 acres of the 95,000 acres that flooded in the spring remain underwater, and at least some of that floodwater is likely to freeze in place this winter.

Similar conditions exist in places along the lower Missouri River, where broken levees will likely take several years to repair.

Marty Study gestures Oct. 22 in Bartlett, Iowa, in front of the trailer he has lived in since the March floods. Study said he was rescued from his home, right rear, after floodwaters reached the second floor. Nati Harnik ~ Associated Press

Nearly every levee in Holt County has multiple breaches and many haven't even been examined. Repairs aren't likely to start on most of the area's levees until next year, Bullock said.

One key contributor to the flooding is the river remains high because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is still releasing massive amounts of water from upstream dams to clear space in the reservoirs to handle next spring's flooding.

The Corps said it has been releasing more than twice the normal amount of water from most of the dams along the river and will likely continue at that pace into mid-December.

This year has been exceptionally wet in the Missouri River basin, and the amount of water flowing down the river through the year is expected to match the 2011 record of 61 million acre-feet. That is why the releases must remain high until the river freezes over in winter.

Other rivers and lakes in the region are also swollen. For example, parts of the James River in the Dakotas may not drop below flood stage between now and the start of next year's flood season. About 50,000 sandbags are in place to protect homes and other structures near the river in Jamestown, North Dakota.