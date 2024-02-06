Project Hope to return for 14th year

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will host the 14th annual Project Hope event Friday, Oct. 6, in Cape Girardeau.

Free services such as medical and dental assessments, haircuts and eye exams will be provided for low-income or homeless families.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Osage Centre, located at 1625 N. Kingshighway. Project Hope is open to the public at no cost, and lunch and free child care will be provided during the event.

There will be more than 50 organization offering services, including access to birth certificates, driver's licenses and Social Security cards as well as legal assistance, housing education and employment resources.