All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 30, 2023

Project Hope to return for 14th year

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will host the 14th annual Project Hope event Friday, Oct. 6, in Cape Girardeau. Free services such as medical and dental assessments, haircuts and eye exams will be provided for low-income or homeless families...

Danny Walter
Elijah, 18 months, son of Jennifer Fischer, gets a tooth exam from Southeast Missouri State University nursing student Megan Tehandon during the 2022 Project Hope event. Project Hope will return for its 14th year on Friday, Oct. 6, at Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Elijah, 18 months, son of Jennifer Fischer, gets a tooth exam from Southeast Missouri State University nursing student Megan Tehandon during the 2022 Project Hope event. Project Hope will return for its 14th year on Friday, Oct. 6, at Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will host the 14th annual Project Hope event Friday, Oct. 6, in Cape Girardeau.

Free services such as medical and dental assessments, haircuts and eye exams will be provided for low-income or homeless families.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Osage Centre, located at 1625 N. Kingshighway. Project Hope is open to the public at no cost, and lunch and free child care will be provided during the event.

There will be more than 50 organization offering services, including access to birth certificates, driver's licenses and Social Security cards as well as legal assistance, housing education and employment resources.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

An area will be set up for people to take showers and receive free hygiene kits and groceries.

Services will also be available for animals from Skyview Animal Clinic.

Saint Francis Healthcare System will have a Mobile Wellness unit in the parking lot offering health services, including flu-vaccinations and preventive mammograms.

Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority will offer free transportation to and from the event from several locations -- Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd.; Salvation Army Cape Girardeau, 701 Good Hope St.; and Cape West Laundry, l501 N. Silver Springs Road. CTA will also offer On-Demand Taxi service for $3 each way.

For more information, call CPSEMO at (573) 651-3747 or online at cpsemo.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy