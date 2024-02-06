Project Hope to return for 14th year

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will host the 14th annual Project Hope event Friday, Oct. 6, in Cape Girardeau.
Free services such as medical and dental assessments, haircuts and eye exams will be provided for low-income or homeless families.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Osage Centre, located at 1625 N. Kingshighway. Project Hope is open to the public at no cost, and lunch and free child care will be provided during the event.
There will be more than 50 organization offering services, including access to birth certificates, driver's licenses and Social Security cards as well as legal assistance, housing education and employment resources.
An area will be set up for people to take showers and receive free hygiene kits and groceries.
Services will also be available for animals from Skyview Animal Clinic.
Saint Francis Healthcare System will have a Mobile Wellness unit in the parking lot offering health services, including flu-vaccinations and preventive mammograms.
Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority will offer free transportation to and from the event from several locations -- Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd.; Salvation Army Cape Girardeau, 701 Good Hope St.; and Cape West Laundry, l501 N. Silver Springs Road. CTA will also offer On-Demand Taxi service for $3 each way.
For more information, call CPSEMO at (573) 651-3747 or online at cpsemo.org.
