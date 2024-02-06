All sections
NewsOctober 11, 2022

Project Hope gathers agencies, businesses, volunteers to help those in need

People got help with basic needs — groceries, medical aid, cellphones — during Project Hope held Friday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Both gyms and several side rooms were filled with volunteers offering a variety of services for individuals and families...

Danny Walter
Elijah, 18 months, son of Jennifer Fischer, gets a tooth exam from Southeast Missouri State University nursing student Megan Tehandon during Project Hope on Friday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Elijah, 18 months, son of Jennifer Fischer, gets a tooth exam from Southeast Missouri State University nursing student Megan Tehandon during Project Hope on Friday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Megan Burke

People got help with basic needs — groceries, medical aid, cellphones — during Project Hope held Friday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Both gyms and several side rooms were filled with volunteers offering a variety of services for individuals and families.

Kathie Miller, program director for a social work degree program at Southeast Missouri State University, helped sign in volunteers.

"I have 26 of my students here today, being volunteers and helping people access services," Miller said.

She said the event used to be called Project Homeless Connect, but it was decided the name should be changed to Project Hope, with the idea of expanding the scope of who could be helped.

"It's really bigger than just serving the needs of people who might be homeless," Miller said. "We're actually looking at all of the people who are dealing with all kinds of marginal vulnerable situations here in Cape Girardeau."

Miller said Project Hope is sponsored by Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, a group of social service agencies.

"They take on the role of making sure the rest of us get where we're supposed to be and do what we need to do," Miller said.

Outside the gym were side rooms where people could receive free groceries and medical aid. Inside the medical aid room were areas curtained off where people could receive flu shots and COVID-19 boosters and foot and diabetic exams, and there were boxes of shoes and socks free to anyone in need.

Two of the students Miller referred to were Lauren Wadlington and Matt Heisserer, both seniors in the nursing program at SEMO. Wadlington said they had booths for diabetic health, foot health, breast exams, healthy eating and activity. They volunteered with Project Hope as part of their community health rotation.

"It was an opportunity to fulfill a requirement for school but also to contribute to everything that's happening today," Wadlington said. "I'm glad we could be here to help. I feel like we've seen and treated a lot of people. It's been really awesome to be a part of it."

Wadlington said the care extended beyond screenings.

"We've had a lot of people come to us, and we've checked their blood sugar, done some A1C blood tests. We refer them over to the diabetic educator if they need more information," Wadlington said.

Heisserer worked at the foot health station, noting foot health is important.

"We showed people how to perform a foot assessment, talked about good foot hygiene," he said. "We will clean their feet, do an assessment and provide them with a new pair of socks and shoes."

Cricket Wireless had one of the more popular tables in the gym because they were offering $30 of credit, waiving the activation fee and a giving a free phone to those who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

"We've partnered with the government on ACP,"said Caitlin Gallops, marketing manager for PQH Wireless, said. "It's really had an impact on the community. We've given out 13 phones so far today."

Miller said the event was successful.

"I just want to say thank you to the community, because without the support of all the agencies and so many people in the Cape Girardeau community, we couldn't make this happen," Miller said. "We have seen some great things happen today as far as being able to see people get a haircut, glasses, shoes or a cellphone. It's just been amazing to see people be successful."

