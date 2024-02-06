People got help with basic needs — groceries, medical aid, cellphones — during Project Hope held Friday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Both gyms and several side rooms were filled with volunteers offering a variety of services for individuals and families.

Kathie Miller, program director for a social work degree program at Southeast Missouri State University, helped sign in volunteers.

"I have 26 of my students here today, being volunteers and helping people access services," Miller said.

She said the event used to be called Project Homeless Connect, but it was decided the name should be changed to Project Hope, with the idea of expanding the scope of who could be helped.

"It's really bigger than just serving the needs of people who might be homeless," Miller said. "We're actually looking at all of the people who are dealing with all kinds of marginal vulnerable situations here in Cape Girardeau."

Miller said Project Hope is sponsored by Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, a group of social service agencies.

"They take on the role of making sure the rest of us get where we're supposed to be and do what we need to do," Miller said.

Outside the gym were side rooms where people could receive free groceries and medical aid. Inside the medical aid room were areas curtained off where people could receive flu shots and COVID-19 boosters and foot and diabetic exams, and there were boxes of shoes and socks free to anyone in need.