Project Homeless Connect reaches out in community Friday

Logan Seabaugh gets a haircut with Hollie Welter of Jackson Great Clips during Project Homeless Connect on Friday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. More than 65 service organizations and more than 100 volunteers were present to help participants move to a place of sustainability and self sufficiency. Fred Lynch