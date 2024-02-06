Project Homeless Connect on Friday at Osage Centre

Project Homeless Connect aims to connect the Cape Girardeau region’s most vulnerable individuals and families with resources they need to build self sufficiency.

Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

More than 65 service organizations and more than 100 volunteers will provide services and information, including benefits and identification, housing, education, employment resources, dental care and medical assessments. Free haircuts, showers, hygiene kits, clothing, bedding, groceries and lunch will be provided. A Kid’s Zone will provide free child care. Cape Transit Authority will provide free transportation today through its fixed bus routes.