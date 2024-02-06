All sections
NewsOctober 6, 2017

Project Homeless Connect on Friday at Osage Centre

Southeast Missourian

Project Homeless Connect aims to connect the Cape Girardeau region’s most vulnerable individuals and families with resources they need to build self sufficiency.

Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

More than 65 service organizations and more than 100 volunteers will provide services and information, including benefits and identification, housing, education, employment resources, dental care and medical assessments. Free haircuts, showers, hygiene kits, clothing, bedding, groceries and lunch will be provided. A Kid’s Zone will provide free child care. Cape Transit Authority will provide free transportation today through its fixed bus routes.

Organizers anticipate 400 people will attend, according to a news release from the Safe House for Women.

Participants are encouraged to bring any documentation they may have for themselves and their households.

Pertinent address:

1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

