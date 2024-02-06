Project fostering personal connections

Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct project name.
A new, online project aims to foster connections and empathy in Cape Girardeau.
Darren Burgfeld, self-styled "chief human," manages the project, called Humans of Cape.
At its core, HOC is collecting stories, Burgfeld said. He oversees a small team of people who go out into the greater Cape Girardeau area and talk with people, delving below the surface interaction to find a deeper understanding of that person's lived experience.
HOC launched Aug. 1, and was inspired by Humans of New York, or HONY, an online project with more than 18 million followers on its Facebook page. According to that project's About page, it began as a photography project in 2010 aiming to photograph 10,000 New Yorkers, and somewhere along the way, founder Brandon Stanton started to interview his subjects as well.
Now, HONY has a devoted online following, a website cataloging the countless stories captured since 2010, several inspired-by projects, and two books.
It was one of those books Element 74 president and CEO Chris Edmonds received as a gift from his wife about a year and a half ago, Edmonds said.
"I couldn't put it down," Edmonds said. "I was mesmerized."
The images, the stories, the fact people were willing to share glimpses of their lives, real stories, "It got me thinking. Everyone has a story. Few know what it is."
Edmonds said he thought the Cape Girardeau community could really benefit from a project like HONY, to build a tighter, more understanding community.
"Our goal is to go way beyond the surface," Edmonds said. "We want an inch wide, a mile deep."
That's the opposite of what you generally see on social media, Edmonds said: "Not everyone's life is like their social media profile."
Edmonds remains involved with the project, but, he said, Burgfeld runs the show.
Edmonds chose Burgfeld for the project while Burgfeld was employed at Element 74.
Burgfeld left the company in August, shortly after HOC launched.
Now, in addition to his volunteer work with Cape West Rotary, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and Levi's Adventure Trail, Burgfeld works for River Radio in Cape Girardeau.
HOC allows him to incorporate everything he does, Burgfeld said.
He is pleased with the online reception, and the organic growth the posts enjoy.
Burgfeld credits that growth to the stories themselves.
The stories are generally pretty innocent, Burgfeld said, most with a note of overcoming adversity.
A couple of the stories have profiled a person overcoming addiction.
Regardless, Burgfeld said, he doesn't want to interpret their words: "I want it to be their voice."
Burgfeld said he records each conversation, and while the stories are edited for length, he keeps them almost fully direct quote.
"The kicker is having a good photograph," Burgfeld said.
Inevitably, Burgfeld said, viewers will see a picture and judge the subject based on physical attributes, and think they know everything about the person.
"With social media, so many stereotypes are perpetuated," Burgfeld said. By going for the juxtaposition between a subject's physical appearance and the details of the story, he said, "in a way, it opens people's eyes."
One story stands out to Burgfeld, although, he said, it's nearly impossible to choose a favorite.
"My son, Lawson," Burgfeld said.
Burgfeld's daughter, Layla, interviewed Lawson, took the photo, and turned it in.
"It's all of two sentences, but I treasure it," Burgfeld said.
That story, from inception to publication, brought home to Burgfeld his children are watching everything he does.
For Edmonds, personally, the story he most engages with is of the man born in a house on the 200 block of South Middle Street in Cape Girardeau. Edmonds said he knew the man personally, casually, but after learning the details of his life, he said he found it "fascinating."
"Our relationship has gotten a lot deeper. It's really cool," Edmonds said.
And, he said, that story aught on with the audience as well, garnering hundreds of likes and several shares.
The project is funded by sponsorships, Burgfeld said, but sponsors do not have direct control over the content.
Sponsors do receive a mention in the newsletter, and are featured on the website.
Edmonds said the sponsors were approached, heard the story of HOC, and are "all in" on the project. "We are really blessed," Edmonds said.
Edmonds said future plans include a video series exploring particular topics and people's reactions to them.
Even more long-range, Edmonds said he hopes to build a philanthropic component.
But for now, Burgfeld said, "we are working to be good stewards of the sponsorship money." He earns a small stipend for his time and work at managing the project, Burgfeld said, but does not consider the project "a big money-maker. This is, I hope, my way to enlighten people."
Burgfeld isn't pastoring a church, he said, but he is reaching out to people, hoping to get them to smile, to think.
Burgfeld credits Edmonds' initial vision and investment with the project's existence.
The team at Element 74 built a beautiful, functional website, Burgfeld added.
"It's key to have a team," he said.
"We hope it continues to grow," Burgfeld said.
As of Friday afternoon, HOC has 3,000 followers on Facebook, and close to 1,000 on Instagram.
