Project fostering personal connections

Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct project name.

A new, online project aims to foster connections and empathy in Cape Girardeau.

Darren Burgfeld, self-styled "chief human," manages the project, called Humans of Cape.

At its core, HOC is collecting stories, Burgfeld said. He oversees a small team of people who go out into the greater Cape Girardeau area and talk with people, delving below the surface interaction to find a deeper understanding of that person's lived experience.

HOC launched Aug. 1, and was inspired by Humans of New York, or HONY, an online project with more than 18 million followers on its Facebook page. According to that project's About page, it began as a photography project in 2010 aiming to photograph 10,000 New Yorkers, and somewhere along the way, founder Brandon Stanton started to interview his subjects as well.

Now, HONY has a devoted online following, a website cataloging the countless stories captured since 2010, several inspired-by projects, and two books.

It was one of those books Element 74 president and CEO Chris Edmonds received as a gift from his wife about a year and a half ago, Edmonds said.

"I couldn't put it down," Edmonds said. "I was mesmerized."

The images, the stories, the fact people were willing to share glimpses of their lives, real stories, "It got me thinking. Everyone has a story. Few know what it is."

Edmonds said he thought the Cape Girardeau community could really benefit from a project like HONY, to build a tighter, more understanding community.

"Our goal is to go way beyond the surface," Edmonds said. "We want an inch wide, a mile deep."

That's the opposite of what you generally see on social media, Edmonds said: "Not everyone's life is like their social media profile."

Edmonds remains involved with the project, but, he said, Burgfeld runs the show.

Edmonds chose Burgfeld for the project while Burgfeld was employed at Element 74.

Burgfeld left the company in August, shortly after HOC launched.

Now, in addition to his volunteer work with Cape West Rotary, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and Levi's Adventure Trail, Burgfeld works for River Radio in Cape Girardeau.

HOC allows him to incorporate everything he does, Burgfeld said.

He is pleased with the online reception, and the organic growth the posts enjoy.

Burgfeld credits that growth to the stories themselves.

The stories are generally pretty innocent, Burgfeld said, most with a note of overcoming adversity.

A couple of the stories have profiled a person overcoming addiction.

Regardless, Burgfeld said, he doesn't want to interpret their words: "I want it to be their voice."

Burgfeld said he records each conversation, and while the stories are edited for length, he keeps them almost fully direct quote.