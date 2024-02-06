All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 10, 2019

Project draws new attention to historic sign in downtown Cape

An old advertisement on one of Cape Girardeau’s historic, riverfront brick buildings has come out of the shadows thanks to a redevelopment project. The commercial sign painted on the exterior wall proclaims “Dempsey Grocer Co.” in faded, large letters, and beneath it, “Gooch’s Best Flour.”...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
A mural is seen on the side of 127 N. Water St. on Friday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
A mural is seen on the side of 127 N. Water St. on Friday in downtown Cape Girardeau.TYLER GRAEF

An old advertisement on one of Cape Girardeau’s historic, riverfront brick buildings has come out of the shadows thanks to a redevelopment project.

The commercial sign painted on the exterior wall proclaims “Dempsey Grocer Co.” in faded, large letters, and beneath it, “Gooch’s Best Flour.”

The building housed Jeremiah’s restaurant and more recently Paddlewheel Pizza and Subs. A balcony largely hid the advertisement from public view, said Jordyn Ruble, marketing and communications coordinator for the Old Town Cape downtown revitalization organization.

But the building at 127 Water St. is now being renovated for use as a bakery. Bon Bon’s, which was a regular vendor at the downtown farmers market, plans to open the bakery, Ruble said.

A wrought-iron-fenced balcony has been removed, making the sign easier to see, Ruble said.

“It is just a much clearer picture,” she said.

Ruble said even a member of the Old Town Cape staff was not aware of the sign until the balcony was removed.

The advertisement hearkens back to the days of Mississippi River steamboats.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Water Street structure is part of Cape Girardeau’s warehouse district, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004.

The store, which Dempsey built in 1870, had a small warehouse. A second warehouse was added on the store’s south side.

Like many waterfront shops, the wood floor was intentionally sloped to aid draining Mississippi River floodwaters, according to Southeast Missourian archives.

The Dempsey business benefited from the steamboats that docked here, warehousing much of the freights, the newspaper said.

The business began “to fade out” in 1925 as the “boat business on the river declined,” according to the newspaper archives. Dempsey’s business closed in June 1934.

Ruble said the Water Street building “is a huge part of the history of downtown. It was right there on the water.”

Old Town Cape hopes the old grocery advertisement will be preserved, Ruble said.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy