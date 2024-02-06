Project draws new attention to historic sign in downtown Cape

An old advertisement on one of Cape Girardeau’s historic, riverfront brick buildings has come out of the shadows thanks to a redevelopment project.
The commercial sign painted on the exterior wall proclaims “Dempsey Grocer Co.” in faded, large letters, and beneath it, “Gooch’s Best Flour.”
The building housed Jeremiah’s restaurant and more recently Paddlewheel Pizza and Subs. A balcony largely hid the advertisement from public view, said Jordyn Ruble, marketing and communications coordinator for the Old Town Cape downtown revitalization organization.
But the building at 127 Water St. is now being renovated for use as a bakery. Bon Bon’s, which was a regular vendor at the downtown farmers market, plans to open the bakery, Ruble said.
A wrought-iron-fenced balcony has been removed, making the sign easier to see, Ruble said.
“It is just a much clearer picture,” she said.
Ruble said even a member of the Old Town Cape staff was not aware of the sign until the balcony was removed.
The advertisement hearkens back to the days of Mississippi River steamboats.
The Water Street structure is part of Cape Girardeau’s warehouse district, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004.
The store, which Dempsey built in 1870, had a small warehouse. A second warehouse was added on the store’s south side.
Like many waterfront shops, the wood floor was intentionally sloped to aid draining Mississippi River floodwaters, according to Southeast Missourian archives.
The Dempsey business benefited from the steamboats that docked here, warehousing much of the freights, the newspaper said.
The business began “to fade out” in 1925 as the “boat business on the river declined,” according to the newspaper archives. Dempsey’s business closed in June 1934.
Ruble said the Water Street building “is a huge part of the history of downtown. It was right there on the water.”
Old Town Cape hopes the old grocery advertisement will be preserved, Ruble said.
