Project draws new attention to historic sign in downtown Cape

An old advertisement on one of Cape Girardeau’s historic, riverfront brick buildings has come out of the shadows thanks to a redevelopment project.

The commercial sign painted on the exterior wall proclaims “Dempsey Grocer Co.” in faded, large letters, and beneath it, “Gooch’s Best Flour.”

The building housed Jeremiah’s restaurant and more recently Paddlewheel Pizza and Subs. A balcony largely hid the advertisement from public view, said Jordyn Ruble, marketing and communications coordinator for the Old Town Cape downtown revitalization organization.

But the building at 127 Water St. is now being renovated for use as a bakery. Bon Bon’s, which was a regular vendor at the downtown farmers market, plans to open the bakery, Ruble said.

A wrought-iron-fenced balcony has been removed, making the sign easier to see, Ruble said.

“It is just a much clearer picture,” she said.

Ruble said even a member of the Old Town Cape staff was not aware of the sign until the balcony was removed.

The advertisement hearkens back to the days of Mississippi River steamboats.