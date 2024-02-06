News July 30, 2021

Progress on Cape utility addition

The City of Cape Girardeau’s new 1,000-square-foot utility payment building addition at Osage Centre is scheduled for completion in September, said development services director Anna Kangas on Thursday. Six city employees will be housed there and residents will be able to pay water, sewer, trash (solid waste) and recycling bills at the location. A drop box will be available at the new City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St., which is due for completion Dec. 1. Cape Girardeau residents may also choose an auto pay option to pay their utility bills.