Progress continues on Meadow Heights’ new FEMA structure

Meadow Heights District Superintendent Brian White recently spoke about the new FEMA facility taking shape in front of the existing high school.

“This process began Oct. 31, 2020,” he said. “We’ve been at it for four and a half years.”

White said the project is a testament to “good things come to those who wait,” and he specifically mentioned the voters within the district who approved a bond issue for the improvements.

Initially, White thought the district would be awarded a grant in the first round in 2020. However, they had to go through the process again, and it took until May 2023, before the grant from FEMA was awarded

“That set us up for having an exceptional building,” White said. “The punch list is scheduled for completion in August 2025. I’m confident we’ll be having next year’s basketball games in it, so that’s exciting.

The total project is estimated to cost $5.5 million

“We’re short on gymnasium facilities, and haven’t had a gym dedicated to each school,” White noted. “Our current high school gym will be more for our everyday programs. I want all of our middle school games played there. We’re going to reserve the FEMA building for high school games. We’re pretty stoked.”

Federal monies in 2021 and 2022 are going into the budget for the new structure, White noted.

“It is a FEMA storm shelter,” White said. “It’s just really well done, very carefully planned. The federal funding allowed us to make a building that’s not just average your storm shelter. It has a lot of details that most storm shelters do not have.”

This includes tornado-rated windows. The building’s shell and the window are rated for an F5 tornado.

“Thanks to the voters, we’re getting nice locker rooms and a larger lobby,” White said.

The gym, when completed, will be 90 by 100 feet, about 30 feet in height and approximately 9,000 square feet.