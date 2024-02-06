A common New Year's resolution is to start eating healthier and exercising more frequently, and local organizations have programs that aim to help people keep with it.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave., is launching a special series on healthy nutrition and exercise.
The series, called Eating Smart, Being Active, will be taught by nutrition program associate Mandie Sullivan of the University of Missouri Extension Services. She will teach hands-on techniques for making easy, healthy and delicious meals during the class, and attendees will be able to take home the recipe to make for their families.
Adult service program coordinator Tori Cattaneo said this is not the first nutrition program the library has had, but it is the first in conjunction with the University of Missouri Extension services.
The six-week series will build on the previous sessions. During the sessions, attendees will also learn about easy exercises they can do at home, how to save money while eating healthy and information on MyPlate categories.
"We want to inform our patrons about how to be healthy and make good decisions for themselves and their families this coming year," Cattaneo said.
Those interested in joining the program need to register only once to be included on all of the dates, but they should only register if they can attend all sessions, as space is limited. The first session is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, in the Geraldine Fitzgerald Hirsch Community Room inside the library. This series is advertised for those 18 years or older.
To register, go to www.capelibrary.org/event/eating-smart-being-active-8277.
The City of Cape Girardeau also is hosting health-related classes. The New Year's Resolution Warriors class at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, is a specialized program to help focus on goals for weight loss, strength gain or a healthier lifestyle. Those attending the classes at the Osage Centre will meet weekly with a fitness specialist who will help with accountability.
The class will include a pre and post assessment, nutrition education, recipes to take home, goal-setting guidance and more. Those who stick with their resolution will earn a free Warrior prize at the end of the class.
The first class is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, and will run until Wednesday, March 6. Each class is an hour long. There is a $45 fee per participant and the deadline to register for the class is Monday, Jan. 15.
For more information or to register, visit the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation section at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.