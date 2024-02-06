A common New Year's resolution is to start eating healthier and exercising more frequently, and local organizations have programs that aim to help people keep with it.

Eating Smart, Being Active

The Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave., is launching a special series on healthy nutrition and exercise.

The series, called Eating Smart, Being Active, will be taught by nutrition program associate Mandie Sullivan of the University of Missouri Extension Services. She will teach hands-on techniques for making easy, healthy and delicious meals during the class, and attendees will be able to take home the recipe to make for their families.

Adult service program coordinator Tori Cattaneo said this is not the first nutrition program the library has had, but it is the first in conjunction with the University of Missouri Extension services.

The six-week series will build on the previous sessions. During the sessions, attendees will also learn about easy exercises they can do at home, how to save money while eating healthy and information on MyPlate categories.

"We want to inform our patrons about how to be healthy and make good decisions for themselves and their families this coming year," Cattaneo said.