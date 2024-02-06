Program provides 'safe place' for kids of Cape's southside

A new program on Cape Girardeau’s southside aims to provide a safe place for children once the final school bell rings.

The program is offered at the Creative Arts Learning and Literacy Center, 402 S. Sprigg St., the same building as the coNEXTion Community Resource Center.

“Just giving them a safe place, a fun place, where they can be kids,” said Soni Lloyd, coNEXTion program manager. “And to give them different alternatives so they don’t find themselves getting into criminal activity or find themselves in the juvenile system or doing drugs and etcetera.”

Lloyd said coNEXTion is founded through Community Counseling Center. The Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau sponsors the after-school program, she said.

The program, for children 5 to 18 years old, is offered during a seven week period, Lloyd said. Art classes are offered 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays as well as a reading program at the same time Thursdays, Lloyd said. The first seven week period will conclude in late April.

Emily Mohler, a Southeast Missouri State University student from St. Louis studying art education, works with Violet Robbins, 6, of Cape Girardeau as Robbins works on an art project during an after-school program Tuesday at the Creative Arts Learning and Literacy Center in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Southeast Missouri State University students help with the programs.

Carol Horst, Southeast’s area head of art education and coordinator of Art Reach, oversees the Southeast students who assist with the art.

She said her and the Southeast students’ involvement in the after-school program is part of Art Reach.

“Art Reach is really geared for helping students build relationships through art-making activities,” Horst said.

The program is in a trial basis, Lloyd said, but more plans are in the works.

“We’re looking at trying to do this more every semester,” she said. “And then we’re going to have all kinds of different activities throughout the summer for kids to come to that live on the southside of Cape Girardeau.”