Program offers free help for Medicare enrollment paperwork

Medicare open enrollment begins this week, which means itï¿½s a good time for older adults to look into the APPLE project, which helps adults age 60 and older fill out paperwork. The project serves those who live in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

Jean Gooden, director of the APPLE project, said in a news release now is the time for older adults to begin reviewing their prescription drug plans for 2019.

The APPLE project ï¿½ helping senior adults with Applications, Personal Papers, Legal and Environmental paperwork ï¿½ is a free outreach program of the Department of Child and Family Studies at Southeast Missouri State University.