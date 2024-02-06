Program offers free help for Medicare enrollment paperwork

Medicare open enrollment begins this week, which means itï¿½s a good time for older adults to look into the APPLE project, which helps adults age 60 and older fill out paperwork. The project serves those who live in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.
Jean Gooden, director of the APPLE project, said in a news release now is the time for older adults to begin reviewing their prescription drug plans for 2019.
The APPLE project ï¿½ helping senior adults with Applications, Personal Papers, Legal and Environmental paperwork ï¿½ is a free outreach program of the Department of Child and Family Studies at Southeast Missouri State University.
ï¿½We donï¿½t sell anything,ï¿½ Gooden said in the release. ï¿½And we donï¿½t charge anything.ï¿½
The projectï¿½s office is at 920 Broadway, Suite 311, in Cape Girardeau, and representatives regularly visit senior citizen centers, residential complexes and some satellite sites.
For more information on APPLE, call (573) 651-5467.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.