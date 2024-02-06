Program gives local high school students taste of family budgeting

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Local high school students chewed on the challenges of living with a financial budget when they participated in the Bite of Reality program this week at Three Rivers College's campus in Sikeston.

Nearly 140 Sikeston High School students enrolled in personal finance classes participated in the program Wednesday, Sept. 20, while about 100 students from Kelly High School and Scott County Central High School participated in the program Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Bite of Reality is a hands-on app based simulation that appeals to teens while giving them a taste of real-world financial realities, according to the Richard Myles Johnson Foundation which founded the program. Through the game, teens are given a fictional occupation, salary, credit score, spouse and a child, student loan debt, credit card debt and medical insurance payments. The teens then walk around to eight table-top stations to "purchase" housing, transportation, food, clothing, entertainment and other needs. The game also includes a "credit union" to help with their financial needs.

Hailey Presley, a junior at Sikeston High School, said the game was stressful.

"It is frustrating because you want to get all of the good stuff for your family, but it's like you can't," Presley said. "You have to just go without -- pick and choose which one you want more."

Hailey Presley, a junior at Sikeston (Missouri) High School, looks over her options at the entertainment station during the Bite of Reality event Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Three Rivers College's campus in Sikeston. Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat

For her scenario, Presley said she worked with computers. She was also married and had a baby on the way.

"I only had like $4,000 to my name so I had to work with all the bad stuff. I did buy a good personal care for my baby though. I had to get the cheap food," she said.

Presley said one time in the game, she had to the transportation because she couldn't afford the car she initially wanted to purchase.

"Yeah, me and my husband both have really bad cars, but once we make more money, we'll think about getting a new car," Presley said of her fake situation.

Drake Williams, a sophomore at Sikeswton High School, said the game was good for the students to experience.

"It's not really hard if you know what you want to do," he said. "You have to take care of your money. ... You've got to watch what you're spending your money on."