Program designates hospitals for some heart attack patients

ST. LOUIS -- For Missourians suffering a particular type of serious heart attack, the nearest hospital may not be the best choice.

St. Louis Public Radio reported the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has designated 23 hospitals as the most comprehensive centers for the most serious heart attacks.

The so-called STEMI centers were compiled as part of a decade-long effort by the state to create a process known as Time-Critical Diagnosis System.

Missouri lawmakers established the system in 2008, and it was already active for time-sensitive health issues such as trauma and stroke.

Starting in May, the system also directs how emergency responders care for a certain type of serious heart attack called an ST-elevation myocardial infarction, in which a whole artery is plugged.

Typically, emergency responders prioritize distance in deciding where to take someone.

"Before this law, EMS was mandated to go to the closest hospital, and you couldn't bypass, you couldn't drive five more miles, even if you knew it was a better place for that patient," said Michael Lim, a cardiologist at Saint Louis University Hospital.