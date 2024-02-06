A man was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison Wednesday, Aug. 2, for arson and a hate crime for the fire that damaged the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau.
Nicholas John Proffitt, 44, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for the charge of use of fire to damage religious property, considered a hate crime, and 10 years for use of fire to commit a felony, with the sentences to run consecutively. He appeared before Matthew T. Schlep, U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Proffitt was given the maximum sentence of 191 months, nearly 16 years in prison. He was also fined more than $544,000 to be paid to the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau and a second fine of more than $6,000 to be paid to an unnamed victim.
On Dec. 13, the U.S. Justice Department announced that Proffitt pleaded guilty to the charges of setting fire to the center April 24, 2020, which was the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The department said it was the second time he had attacked the building.
Proffitt said he was sorry and apologized to the community and to the courts. He said he was "confused" and had been for a long time.
"I just want to say I will continue to take my medication, so that something like this will never happen again," Proffitt said.
Jennifer Booth, Proffitt's attorney, said her client suffered from a delusional disorder and schizophrenia. She said since his arrest and imprisonment, Proffitt has been prescribed significant amounts of antipsychotic medication.
Booth said the medication brought Proffitt out of his delusional state, after which he "came back to rationality".
"When he did, he realized that his fear and anger at Arab Americans and Muslims was all a delusion," Booth said.
Booth said Proffitt has continued to take his medication voluntarily.
Schlep said Proffitt's crime was "breathtakingly horrendous" and that he was "incredibly thankful" it resulted in only property damage and no lives were lost.
"That's not to minimize it," Schlep addressed victims present in the courtroom. "And I can't help but comment on the graciousness of the victim impact letters and how they admirably reflected your faith and belief."
As a result of Proffitt's actions the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau was displaced from its property at 298 N. West End Blvd. However, it has since purchased the former Masonic Temple at 2307 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, to be used as a new mosque.
Tahsin Khalid, imam of the Islamic Center and professor of Elementary, Early and Special Education at Southeast Missouri State University, said the new home will be used to house the Islamic Center as well as a place of interfaith dialogues and local community events.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.