A man was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison Wednesday, Aug. 2, for arson and a hate crime for the fire that damaged the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau.

Nicholas Proffitt

Nicholas Proffitt

Nicholas John Proffitt, 44, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for the charge of use of fire to damage religious property, considered a hate crime, and 10 years for use of fire to commit a felony, with the sentences to run consecutively. He appeared before Matthew T. Schlep, U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Proffitt was given the maximum sentence of 191 months, nearly 16 years in prison. He was also fined more than $544,000 to be paid to the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau and a second fine of more than $6,000 to be paid to an unnamed victim.

On Dec. 13, the U.S. Justice Department announced that Proffitt pleaded guilty to the charges of setting fire to the center April 24, 2020, which was the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The department said it was the second time he had attacked the building.

Proffitt said he was sorry and apologized to the community and to the courts. He said he was "confused" and had been for a long time.

"I just want to say I will continue to take my medication, so that something like this will never happen again," Proffitt said.