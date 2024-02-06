Professor: Cape County quake Sunday typical of activity in region

A small earthquake that hit at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday near Jackson is fairly typical of seismic activity in the region, said Pamela Mills, geosciences instructor at Southeast Missouri State University.

Mills said Monday that small earthquakes and tremors occur quite often in Southeast Missouri along the New Madrid Seismic Zone.

“Approximately 200 earthquakes are detected along the seismic zone every year,” Mills said. “Most of these earthquakes occur 2 to 10 miles below the surface, with the recent small earthquake just east of Jackson ... falling within that range.”