Professor accused of making students watch dogs, be waiters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The University of Missouri-Kansas City is expanding its investigation of a professor after a Kansas City Star story revealed allegations he coerced students to perform personal favors, including watching his dog and acting as waiters and busboys.

The Star reported Sunday that School of Pharmacy professor Ashim Mitra, an Indian immigrant, made the demands exclusively of Ph.D. candidates from India who were in the U.S. on student visas.

Mitra has denied wrongdoing.

The university said it would expand an inquiry of Mitra after a Star investigation Sunday revealed the allegations.

"Once our fact-finding is complete, we will take any and all disciplinary action as necessary," chancellor Mauli Agrawal said in a statement to students, faculty and staff.

The Star reported that for decades, Mitra directly and indirectly threatened students pursuing their doctorate degrees so they felt compelled to watch his dog, water his plants and act as waiters and busboys at events put on by his Indian cultural group.

Some of the students told The Star they performed the work because Mitra, who had brought the university millions of dollars in research grants, had the power to force them out of school, which would mean they would lose their visas.