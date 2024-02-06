Producing produce at Centenary United Methodist in Cape

Marilyn Kingree of Cape Girardeau, left, with FISH Volunteers of Cape Girardeau, smiles while helping distribute free 25-pound boxes of produce Tuesday at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Avon Crocker, president of the FISH Volunteers of Cape Girardeau Board of Directors, said in an email Tuesday afternoon that all 200 boxes of produce had been given away. Crocker said the organization~s food pantry is reopening Monday. Jacob Wiegand