Prodigy Leadership Academy to offer program for home-school students

Prodigy Leadership Academy in Cape Girardeau will offer supplemental educational support to home-schooled students through its Prodigy Bridge program, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Russell Grammer, Prodigy's director, said the new program is designed so Prodigy's teachers can come alongside parents who home-school their children and provide enhancement and supplemental support. He said they will have close communication with the parents and include their perspectives on what goals and objectives they want to accomplish with their children.

"We let the parents know that they are still the primary educator," Grammer said. "We're not trying to replace anything that home-school parents are already doing because they're doing a lot of great things."

Grammer said Prodigy Bridge will initially be geared toward kindergarten through second grade students, and classes will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the main Prodigy Leadership Academy campus at 232 Sierra Ridge Lane in Cape Girardeau.

Grammer said home-school students will experience similar "unique and creative learning approaches" offered at Prodigy Leadership Academy, with special attention to project-based learning. He said Prodigy's goal is to match the learning to each student so "it's the right fit for each child and they can function according to his or her top capability level."