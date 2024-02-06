All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 3, 2020

Pro-Parson PAC omits mention of Trump in Kansas City TV ads

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A political action committee supporting Republican Gov. Mike Parson's reelection bid is tailoring its TV ads for rural versus urban markets, leaving mentions of President Donald Trump out of the spots aimed at city viewers. Uniting Missouri PAC has been running TV ads across the state in recent weeks touting Parson's conservative credentials, the Kansas City Star reported. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A political action committee supporting Republican Gov. Mike Parson's reelection bid is tailoring its TV ads for rural versus urban markets, leaving mentions of President Donald Trump out of the spots aimed at city viewers.

Uniting Missouri PAC has been running TV ads across the state in recent weeks touting Parson's conservative credentials, the Kansas City Star reported. In rural areas, the spots include mention of the governor's fondness for Trump. In Kansas City, they do not.

Uniting Missouri chairman John Hancock said leaving Trump out of ads in urban areas shouldn't be taken as the governor hiding his support for the president in more liberal-leaning areas.

"We run different ads in different markets routinely," Hancock said, later adding: "The president has endorsed the governor. We certainly aren't keeping that a secret."

An ad in rural Missouri focusing on the governor's economic record says Parson "worked closely with President Trump to create 40,000 new jobs."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Kansas City, a nearly identical spot omits the phrase "he's worked closely with President Trump."

Also in rural areas, the PAC ran ads focused on illegal immigration including footage of Trump at the border wall. It says "Gov. Parson agrees with President Trump."

"The president polls off the charts in outstate Missouri," Hancock said. "So it's smart to reference him there."

The illegal immigration ad isn't airing in Kansas City.

Parson is running for a full term as governor after taking over the job in June 2018 following the resignation of former Gov. Eric Greitens. Parson is expected to take on Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway this fall.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy