Pro-Parson PAC omits mention of Trump in Kansas City TV ads

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A political action committee supporting Republican Gov. Mike Parson's reelection bid is tailoring its TV ads for rural versus urban markets, leaving mentions of President Donald Trump out of the spots aimed at city viewers.

Uniting Missouri PAC has been running TV ads across the state in recent weeks touting Parson's conservative credentials, the Kansas City Star reported. In rural areas, the spots include mention of the governor's fondness for Trump. In Kansas City, they do not.

Uniting Missouri chairman John Hancock said leaving Trump out of ads in urban areas shouldn't be taken as the governor hiding his support for the president in more liberal-leaning areas.

"We run different ads in different markets routinely," Hancock said, later adding: "The president has endorsed the governor. We certainly aren't keeping that a secret."

An ad in rural Missouri focusing on the governor's economic record says Parson "worked closely with President Trump to create 40,000 new jobs."