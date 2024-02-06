Pro-Parson committee fined for taking out-of-state donation

The Missouri Ethics Commission found probable cause Uniting Missouri violated a state law by accepting the money. Missouri law prohibits political committees from taking donations from out-of-state committees that are not also registered in the state.

The Ethics Commission fined Uniting Missouri $2,000, according to a consent order filed Monday. The PAC only has to pay $1,000 as long as it doesn't violate any more campaign finance laws in the next two years.

The treasurer for Uniting Missouri signed the consent order.