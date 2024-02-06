'Pro-life witness' held Sunday in Cape

On a sun-drenched afternoon, more than 50 anti-abortion advocates gathered at the corner of William Street and South Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau to observe National Life Chain Sunday.

“It’s a peaceful and prayerful nondenominational pro-life witness,” said co-organizer Cheryl Stillwell of Jackson.

Stillwell was careful not to call the gathering a protest.

“We want to come together and join in prayer and repent on behalf of our country,” she said.

Stillwell said she and Rachel Mellies sent invites to 78 local congregations inviting them to participate.