'Pro-life witness' held Sunday in Cape

On a sun-drenched afternoon, more than 50 anti-abortion advocates gathered at the corner of William Street and South Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau to observe National Life Chain Sunday.
“It’s a peaceful and prayerful nondenominational pro-life witness,” said co-organizer Cheryl Stillwell of Jackson.
Stillwell was careful not to call the gathering a protest.
“We want to come together and join in prayer and repent on behalf of our country,” she said.
Stillwell said she and Rachel Mellies sent invites to 78 local congregations inviting them to participate.
Stillwell said there is much excitement about President Donald Trump’s recent nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“Absolutely, we are pleased,” affirmed Stillwell, who holds out hope Barrett’s presence may finally achieve what pro-life supporters have long wanted — overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion in the United States.
If the U.S. Senate confirms Barrett, the nation’s highest court will have a 6-3 conservative majority.
The first National Life Chain Sunday was held in 1987 in Yuba City and Marysville, California.
More information may be found at www.nationallifechain.org.