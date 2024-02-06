The field of crosses at the Cemetery of the Innocent in Cape Girardeau and its adjacent signs bearing Christian, pro-life messages have silently disappeared.

Where 500 PVC-pipe crosses once stood prominently along one of the city’s busiest motorways, a vacant lot of 500 holes remains.

As of Thursday afternoon, the only remaining piece of the pro-life memorial near the southeast corner of Interstate 55 and Highway 74 was a wooden gazebo, which sat loaded on a trailer.

Many rallies and prayer services have been held at the Cemetery of the Innocent over the years, including the annual National Life Chain demonstration organized by members of SEMO Lifesavers, the local chapter of the Missouri Right to Life.

It is unclear whether the Cemetery of the Innocent will relocate to a new location. At the time of publication, calls to SEMO Lifesavers were not returned.

In 1990, land owned by Bob Drury and Drury Southwest Inc. was donated to SEMO Lifesavers, and the Cemetery of the Innocent found its first home along Siemers Drive.