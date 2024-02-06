Private Missouri college creates mandatory patriotism class

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. -- An evangelical Christian college in Missouri now is requiring freshman to take a class aimed at encouraging patriotism.

The College of the Ozarks has unveiled a military-science class called Patriotic Education and Fitness. The course aims to educate students on modern military customs, U.S. politics and flag protocol and procedures. It will also teach rifle marksmanship, map reading, land navigation and rope knotting.

The college held an event Monday to introduce the new course.

"I really think that if you give a person the tools of an education, the patriotic yearnings inside of themselves and the leadership tools that can be taught -- they will be leaders," said Terrence Dake, a board of trustees member for the college and retired general with the U.S. Marine Corps.