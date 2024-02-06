Burfordville private investigator John Mackey, a Republican, has joined the race for Cape Girardeau County coroner.
Mackey is a former U.S. Navy hospital corpsman and a combat medic with the Missouri Army National Guard.
He also is a graduate of the Death Investigation Academy in Cuba, Missouri, and has owned a private investigation agency since 2005.
"Not only am I a veteran but a husband, father, grandfather, and a great-grandfather that believes in faith and family values," Mackey said in a news release. "I will give the respect the person deserves and the compassion the families need."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.