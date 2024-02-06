All sections
NewsApril 30, 2017

Princess Tea brings Disney characters to life

Young princesses’ eyes widened and lit up as popular Disney characters took the stage for the fifth annual SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea on Saturday. Ariel, Cinderella, Rapunzel and other Disney princesses gave empowering speeches to young girls in the audience...

By ANDREW J. WHITAKER ~ Southeast Missourian
Ava Johnson, 3, dressed as Princess Merida from the Disney movie "Brave," raises her wand during the fifth annual SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea on Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Ava Johnson, 3, dressed as Princess Merida from the Disney movie "Brave," raises her wand during the fifth annual SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea on Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

Young princesses’ eyes widened and lit up as popular Disney characters took the stage for the fifth annual SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea on Saturday.

Ariel, Cinderella, Rapunzel and other Disney princesses gave empowering speeches to young girls in the audience.

Afterward — like it was the ballroom from the Disney film “Beauty and the Beast” — they all joined in and danced, with dresses twirling alongside the lemonade and sweet treats.

Patti Ranzini, executive director of the Southeast Foundation, said the Princess Tea is for girls of all ages. A total of about 800 children came for the event this year, she said.

A total of 15 princesses auditioned for their parts. All benefits went to the Children’s Wellness Fund and the pediatrics and neonatal intensive-care units.

Disney characters perform during the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Disney characters perform during the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

“We had a mother today that hugged one of my staff members and said, ‘I can’t afford Disney, and this is the closest thing we are going to get,’” Ranzini said.

Casie Mills, 32, a nurse with Silver Springs Surgery Center, dressed as Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.”

She said this was her second year volunteering with the Princess Tea. She did it her first year, then took a break to be with her children.

Having two children herself, Mills said she understands the importance of this event.

“The foundation puts on a first-class event and brings Disney World to Cape Girardeau,” she said.

Children dance dressed as Disney characters during the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea ib Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Children dance dressed as Disney characters during the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea ib Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

Each year, Ranzini said the event grows a little more, having to move from Ray’s Plaza Conference Center to the Osage Centre.

With an all-new set this year, the space was made to look like an enchanted forest.

Each of the princesses had a line of girls waiting to take a picture with them and get an autograph.

awhitaker@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3637

Pertinent address:

Osage Centre, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

