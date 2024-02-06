Princess Tea brings Disney characters to life

Young princesses’ eyes widened and lit up as popular Disney characters took the stage for the fifth annual SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea on Saturday.

Ariel, Cinderella, Rapunzel and other Disney princesses gave empowering speeches to young girls in the audience.

Afterward — like it was the ballroom from the Disney film “Beauty and the Beast” — they all joined in and danced, with dresses twirling alongside the lemonade and sweet treats.

Patti Ranzini, executive director of the Southeast Foundation, said the Princess Tea is for girls of all ages. A total of about 800 children came for the event this year, she said.

A total of 15 princesses auditioned for their parts. All benefits went to the Children’s Wellness Fund and the pediatrics and neonatal intensive-care units.

Disney characters perform during the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

“We had a mother today that hugged one of my staff members and said, ‘I can’t afford Disney, and this is the closest thing we are going to get,’” Ranzini said.

Casie Mills, 32, a nurse with Silver Springs Surgery Center, dressed as Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.”

She said this was her second year volunteering with the Princess Tea. She did it her first year, then took a break to be with her children.