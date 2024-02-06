Priest reinstated at Ironton church

The 2006 allegation, which resurfaced during a recent external staff review, referenced an incident that occurred in the 1970s involving Unterreiner and a high school student. In February 2019, Unterreiner was placed on leave while details of the allegation were submitted to the county's prosecutor.

The Mirror reported the diocesan Safe Environment Review Board concluded at its June 23 meeting that no misconduct occurred and Unterreiner was reinstated in his position. While he was reinstated as the pastor of the two churches in Ironton and Lesterville, Unterreiner will remain retired and is in good standing.