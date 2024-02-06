All sections
NewsDecember 28, 2021

Pressing the pause button on Jackson's future dog park

According to Jackson's incoming parks and recreation director, the municipal park board wants a little more time before recommending to city aldermen that a future dog park be placed in a field off Deerwood Drive and Cricket Lane -- next door to Jackson Civic Center...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

According to Jackson's incoming parks and recreation director, the municipal park board wants a little more time before recommending to city aldermen that a future dog park be placed in a field off Deerwood Drive and Cricket Lane — next door to Jackson Civic Center.

"We received the bid for engineering services, and the feeling of the park board was we needed to press pause," said Jason Lipe, who officially becomes park director Saturday, succeeding Shane West Anderson.

Originally, the aldermen were slated to consider a $9,200 contract with Strickland Engineering of Jackson on Dec. 20 for work including the creation of a design for the canine park — to be located on one acre west of the Civic Center and nearby to Hubble Creek Recreational Trail.

"The board wanted to get some more research and investigate other possible sites for the dog park," Lipe added.

"We didn't want to pay for an engineering survey if we don't end up going ahead and building the park there," said Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, who added one of the issues to be considered is that a small section of the parcel is in a flood zone.

"The dog park could very well end up there in the end, but everybody just wants to make sure."

The 11-member Jackson Park Board is due to meet again at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Civic Center.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

