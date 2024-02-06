Pressing the pause button on Jackson's future dog park

According to Jackson's incoming parks and recreation director, the municipal park board wants a little more time before recommending to city aldermen that a future dog park be placed in a field off Deerwood Drive and Cricket Lane — next door to Jackson Civic Center.

"We received the bid for engineering services, and the feeling of the park board was we needed to press pause," said Jason Lipe, who officially becomes park director Saturday, succeeding Shane West Anderson.

Originally, the aldermen were slated to consider a $9,200 contract with Strickland Engineering of Jackson on Dec. 20 for work including the creation of a design for the canine park — to be located on one acre west of the Civic Center and nearby to Hubble Creek Recreational Trail.