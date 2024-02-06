All sections
NewsMarch 2, 2020

Presidential campaigns canvassing in area

Ahead of the Missouri presidential primary March 10, some presidential candidate campaigns have begun canvassing in the Cape Girardeau area. Below are listed several presidential candidates' nearest field offices as well as any local canvassing efforts...

Southeast Missourian

Ahead of the Missouri presidential primary March 10, some presidential candidate campaigns have begun canvassing in the Cape Girardeau area. Below are listed several presidential candidates' nearest field offices as well as any local canvassing efforts.

President Donald Trump -- Trump's campaign does not have a local field office.

Democrats

Joe Biden -- Biden's campaign does not have a field office in Missouri.

Mike Bloomberg -- The closest Bloomberg campaign office is in St. Louis; however, there are local canvassing efforts for his campaign.

Amy Klobuchar -- Amy Klobuchar's campaign does not have a local field office.

Bernie Sanders -- The closest Sanders office is in St. Louis, but there will be several canvassing events on Southeast Missouri State University campus during this week.

Elizabeth Warren -- Missouri for Warren has its nearest office in Maplewood and another office in Kansas City, and there are local canvassing efforts for her campaign.

