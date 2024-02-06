President Vargas bullish on Southeast enrollment for fall semester

In a letter to Southeast Missouri State University faculty and staff Monday, president Carlos Vargas noted what he called “good news” in reviewing the Fall 2020 enrollment profile.

The fall semester began Aug. 24.

Not all the information was uniformly positive.

Enrollment dropped to 9,603, a 4.9% decline from Fall 2019, but the drop was less than expected, Vargas said.

Other data points required less interpretation.

First-time student enrollment did not drop nearly as precipitously as originally forecast.