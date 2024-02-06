All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 16, 2019

President Trump to nominate library head to federal agency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- President Donald Trump has announced plans to nominate the executive director the Kansas City Public Library to lead a little-known independent federal agency the White House has tried to shutter. The Kansas City Star reported Crosby Kemper III will become director of the Institute of Museum of Library Sciences, pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- President Donald Trump has announced plans to nominate the executive director the Kansas City Public Library to lead a little-known independent federal agency the White House has tried to shutter.

The Kansas City Star reported Crosby Kemper III will become director of the Institute of Museum of Library Sciences, pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trump's federal budget proposals for the last three years have sought to close the agency, which has an annual budget of about $242 million. The agency is tasked with supporting the nation's museums and libraries with research, policy and grants.

On Thursday, Kemper said he was under orders from the White House not to comment. The American Library Association and Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt have praised Kemper's nomination in written statements.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy