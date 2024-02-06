President Trump to hold rally Nov. 5 in Cape Girardeau

President Donald Trump will visit Cape Girardeau on Monday, Nov. 5, as he seeks to rally GOP supporters on the eve of crucial midterm elections.

The rally will be at 9 p.m. at the Show Me Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. As with other rallies, tickets will be available from the Trump campaign at www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies.

The Trump campaign announced the rally on its website Monday night, hours after a local official with direct knowledge of the plans said the president was expected to hold a rally here.

The presidentï¿½s visit will come little more than a week after he held a rally at the Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Illinois, a short drive from Cape Girardeau.

Thousands of people attended that rally. Trump talked about immigration and the economy during his speech, which lasted about an hour.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally Thursday in Columbia, Missouri.

The president has made several appearances in Missouri in support of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley, who is running against incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill.

Trump originally was scheduled to hold an evening rally Sept. 13 at the Show Me Center on behalf of Hawley, Missouriï¿½s attorney general. But the president canceled the rally as emergency responders braced for Hurricane Florence, which was bearing down on the East Coast.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Missouri, called the cancellation decision ï¿½the right call.ï¿½ The 8th District congressman told the Southeast Missourian in September ï¿½the president represents the whole country, and thatï¿½s the right decision.ï¿½