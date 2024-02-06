All sections
NewsMarch 27, 2024
President Joe Biden wins Missouri Democratic primary
COLUMBIA -- President Joe Biden has won Missouri's primary, the state Democratic Party announced. Biden's win was not in doubt; he has already beaten his major competitors. But the primary races are still closely watched by insiders for turnout and signs of protest voters...
Associated Press
President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a campaign event with Vice President Kamala Harris in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a campaign event with Vice President Kamala Harris in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

COLUMBIA -- President Joe Biden has won Missouri's primary, the state Democratic Party announced.

Biden's win was not in doubt; he has already beaten his major competitors. But the primary races are still closely watched by insiders for turnout and signs of protest voters.

Saturday's primary was the Missouri Democratic Party's first party-run presidential contest since a new law took effect in August 2022.

The party says about 20,000 voters participated.

Missouri Republicans opted to hold a caucus this year, which former President Donald Trump won.

Lawmakers have failed to reinstate the state-run primary despite calls to do so by both state Republican and Democratic party leaders.

