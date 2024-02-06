President Grant exhibit coming to Cape's Heritage Hall

During September, Heritage Hall at 102 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, will feature a 275-square-foot exhibit showcasing President Ulysses S. Grant.

The exhibit will feature banners from the Missouri Humanities Council and Grant memorabilia owned by Cape Girardeau businessman Earl Norman. Norman purchased the collection from a President Grant collector 25 years ago in California.

Mary Ann Kellerman, co-founder of the Kellerman Foundation, said Norman's Grant collection is one of the largest in existence.

"Each place that has been chosen by the council to show the exhibit is encouraged to get special things, regional local resources, and of course we have the best one right here because Earl has probably the biggest [Grant] collection other than the National Museum," Kellerman said. "Anything the Missouri Humanities Council does has wonderful educational materials, so if we can supplement with three-dimensional items, then I think it could really be a great exhibit."

In 1861, during the Civil War, Union Brigadier Gen. Ulysses S. Grant arrived in Cape Girardeau a few days before Benjamin Prentiss arrived with orders to command the Union troops that were under Grant's command. A heated argument occurred between the two generals, however, Prentiss was outranked by Grant because of Army seniority regulations. Prentiss returned to St. Louis and Grant remained in command of the Union troops. An artistic interpretation of the argument can be seen on Cape Girardeau's Mississippi River wall.