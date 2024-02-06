President Carlos Vargas: SEMO committed to continued service to region

The Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band played "Happy Birthday" and confetti rained down on cheering celebrants as SEMO president Carlos Vargas pulled a ribbon to open a giant present filled with balloons and T-shirts to celebrate the university's 150th anniversary.

As the band played, students, faculty and community members cheered, danced and ate birthday cake Wednesday, March 22, at SEMO's University Center in Cape Girardeau. Vargas stood on a landing above the crowd and led a call and response, chanting, "S-E-M-O! S-E-M-O!"

"Southeast Missouri State University has served this region and the state of Missouri for 150 years today," Vargas said, addressing the Redhawk revelers. "And we are committed to do so for at least 150 years more."

Vargas said the day was just the beginning of a yearlong celebration of the university's sesquicentennial. He said he understood that students come to SEMO because they want to transform their lives, families and communities, and pledged to help them achieve those goals.

Vargas pledged a commitment to SEMO's students.

"We will continue to support every student to the best of our ability. We will remain true to our commitment to relevant educational experience of the highest quality to our students. We will work tirelessly to ensure we remain innovative and proactively respond to the expectations of our students, the community, the region and the state of Missouri," Vargas said.

"Higher education is undergoing significant changes," Vargas said. "Expectations are evolving. Technology is replacing activities and is advancing at an unprecedented pace. Our societal environment is changing. The learning process is undergoing a transition and it is our responsibility to stay on the leading edge of those processes."

He said he recognized the university's responsibility to ensure SEMO's graduates have the skills and the foundation needed to be competitive now and in the future. He said student's expectations will "continue to be our guiding beacon that will illuminate our path."

He vowed to proactively adapt to student learning, and integrate modern and innovative tools to do so. He said the university will rely on its Strategic Action Plan to prioritize actions to achieve those goals.

"I will acknowledge that all of the above, we can only do if our efforts are in alignment," Vargas said. "So we will continue to work together with our faculty and staff, who are the pillars of which this university is built. And, of course, in doing so, we will request and accept guidance from our Board of Governors to ensure that we remain a viable and sustainable institution that everyone in this region can continue to be proud of."

Vargas thanked those assembled for joining him in celebrating SEMO's birthday, "and more specifically, to celebrate those who have come before us — faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends that have formed part of this august university."

Tina Klocke, president of the university's Board of Governors, also thanked the attendees for joining in to celebrate the important milestone.