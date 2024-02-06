Presbyterians mark milestone with 200th anniversary celebration

Todd Rushing, president of the Apple Creek Presbyterian Memorial Association, helped lead worship.

Liz Kanerva, associate leader of the St. Louis-based Presbytery of Giddings-Lovejoy, offered a sermon inside the historic structure, built originally in 1873.

Salmon Giddings was the first pastor of the church and Elijah Parish Lovejoy, a noted itinerant abolitionist, visited Apple Creek in 1835.

History

Apple Creek Presbyterian claims status as the third oldest Presbyterian church west of the Mississippi River with a founding year of 1821.

The first, Bellevue Presbyterian in the Ozarks region of Caledonia, Missouri, and the second, Bonhomme Presbyterian in Chesterfield, Missouri, were both said to have been started in 1816 -- also by Giddings.

"One of the songs we sang (Sunday) was 'Blest Be the Tie That Binds,' and those ties are still strong among those families," Lee noted.