All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 5, 2022

Presbyterian church installs community lunch box in downtown Cape

Those struggling with hunger have a new option in downtown Cape Girardeau. Members of First Presbyterian Church have installed a community lunch box structure on their property at 235 Broadway. The covered structure, located on the eastern end of the church's property, will contain free meals and water...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
The Rev. Ellen Gurnon of First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau, left, and Sarah Holt, chairwoman of the church's Stewardship, Mission and Outreach Committee, stock a community lunch box Monday on the church's property at 235 Broadway. The structure contains free meals and bottled water.
The Rev. Ellen Gurnon of First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau, left, and Sarah Holt, chairwoman of the church's Stewardship, Mission and Outreach Committee, stock a community lunch box Monday on the church's property at 235 Broadway. The structure contains free meals and bottled water.Rick Fahr

Those struggling with hunger have a new option in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Members of First Presbyterian Church have installed a community lunch box structure on their property at 235 Broadway. The covered structure, located on the eastern end of the church's property, will contain free meals and water.

"They are sack lunches for anybody to take anytime of day," explained the Rev. Ellen Gurnon.

The ready-to-eat meals consist of a protein item, chips, fruit cup and peanut butter crackers and include plastic utensils and a napkin — a fully self-contained meal. Bottled water is also available.

Gurnon said similar programs have started and stopped in the area over time.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"They were really helpful for unsheltered folks and anybody who is hungry. So, we built one and put it at the end of our property," she explained.

Sarah Holt, who chairs the church's Stewardship, Mission and Outreach Committee, said the food ministry is important to the church community.

"We know that there is a need, and we try to really take our downtown mission seriously," she noted. "So, we wanted to make sure that we have something on our property that we could monitor and fill as needed and make sure that we have lunches for folks."

Gurnon invited other organizations to participate in the program.

"We want to encourage other churches, civic organizations, Scouts — any sort of group that wants to help some of our unsheltered folks just get through the day," she said, noting that anyone interested can commit to helping through an online scheduling website, www.mealtrain.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy