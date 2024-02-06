Presbyterian church installs community lunch box in downtown Cape

Those struggling with hunger have a new option in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Members of First Presbyterian Church have installed a community lunch box structure on their property at 235 Broadway. The covered structure, located on the eastern end of the church's property, will contain free meals and water.
"They are sack lunches for anybody to take anytime of day," explained the Rev. Ellen Gurnon.
The ready-to-eat meals consist of a protein item, chips, fruit cup and peanut butter crackers and include plastic utensils and a napkin — a fully self-contained meal. Bottled water is also available.
Gurnon said similar programs have started and stopped in the area over time.
"They were really helpful for unsheltered folks and anybody who is hungry. So, we built one and put it at the end of our property," she explained.
Sarah Holt, who chairs the church's Stewardship, Mission and Outreach Committee, said the food ministry is important to the church community.
"We know that there is a need, and we try to really take our downtown mission seriously," she noted. "So, we wanted to make sure that we have something on our property that we could monitor and fill as needed and make sure that we have lunches for folks."
Gurnon invited other organizations to participate in the program.
"We want to encourage other churches, civic organizations, Scouts — any sort of group that wants to help some of our unsheltered folks just get through the day," she said, noting that anyone interested can commit to helping through an online scheduling website, www.mealtrain.com.
