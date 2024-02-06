Presbyterian church installs community lunch box in downtown Cape

Those struggling with hunger have a new option in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Members of First Presbyterian Church have installed a community lunch box structure on their property at 235 Broadway. The covered structure, located on the eastern end of the church's property, will contain free meals and water.

"They are sack lunches for anybody to take anytime of day," explained the Rev. Ellen Gurnon.

The ready-to-eat meals consist of a protein item, chips, fruit cup and peanut butter crackers and include plastic utensils and a napkin — a fully self-contained meal. Bottled water is also available.

Gurnon said similar programs have started and stopped in the area over time.