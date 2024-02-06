All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 25, 2024

Preliminary hearing set under unusual circumstances for Allen, accused of shooting neighbor

MARBLE HILL — Judge Alan Beussink scheduled a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, for Terry Allen, accused of first-degree murder of his neighbor Tina L. Skaggs. The hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23. Allen's appearance Wednesday took place as part of court day in the makeshift courtroom at Marble Hill City Hall because of the county courthouse's deteriorating condition. ...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Terry Allen
Terry Allen

MARBLE HILL — Judge Alan Beussink scheduled a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, for Terry Allen, accused of first-degree murder of his neighbor Tina L. Skaggs.

Tina Skaggs
Tina Skaggs

The hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23.

Allen's appearance Wednesday took place as part of court day in the makeshift courtroom at Marble Hill City Hall because of the county courthouse's deteriorating condition. Allen appeared in a prison-orange jumpsuit, handcuffs and chains. As he was escorted from the back of the room to the defendant's table, he walked with an obvious limp within inches of several of Skaggs' family members who attended the hearing. He was represented by public defender Katie New, who did not appear in person because of what was described as a calendar mistake. However, she spoke on speaker from a cellphone placed in front of Allen.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

After the date for the preliminary hearing was set, Allen told the judge he wanted to set a pretrial date, which the judge said had just occurred. Allen had previously filed a handwritten request for a speedy trial, which the judge took note of, saying he wanted to schedule the preliminary hearing as quickly as possible. As the judge, New and Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray tried to find a day that would work with their schedules, Gray mentioned he will seek assistance from Missouri attorney general's office for the murder trial.

After the preliminary hearing was scheduled, Allen limped out of the room winking twice at individuals in the gallery.

Allen is accused of shooting and killing Skaggs on Dec. 16. Skaggs and Allen were neighbors on Route Y in Bollinger County. According to the probable-cause statement filed by the prosecutor, Skaggs was shot in the leg. She left a blood trail that began in her house and continued outside in the carport to the place where her body was found, according to the probable-cause statement.

Days before the shooting, Bollinger County deputies responded to a call in which Allen stated he was going to shoot Skaggs' son if Allen saw him on the property again, according to the probable-cause statement. The deputy stated he told Allen he could not shoot someone for simply being on his property. Allen responded by saying that President Joe Biden said he could shoot a person in the leg.

Skaggs' daughter, Celina Schaut, said both Allen and her mother lived in homes on property owned by a man in St. Louis. She said her mother enjoyed the property for the orchard that Allen had planted many years ago, and often picked nuts off the ground from the trees with family members on her portion of the property. She said Skaggs had mentioned a few neighborly disputes, which she didn't think were serious, adding that her mother often helped Allen with chores and tasks around the property.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy