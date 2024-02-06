After the date for the preliminary hearing was set, Allen told the judge he wanted to set a pretrial date, which the judge said had just occurred. Allen had previously filed a handwritten request for a speedy trial, which the judge took note of, saying he wanted to schedule the preliminary hearing as quickly as possible. As the judge, New and Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray tried to find a day that would work with their schedules, Gray mentioned he will seek assistance from Missouri attorney general's office for the murder trial.

After the preliminary hearing was scheduled, Allen limped out of the room winking twice at individuals in the gallery.

Allen is accused of shooting and killing Skaggs on Dec. 16. Skaggs and Allen were neighbors on Route Y in Bollinger County. According to the probable-cause statement filed by the prosecutor, Skaggs was shot in the leg. She left a blood trail that began in her house and continued outside in the carport to the place where her body was found, according to the probable-cause statement.

Days before the shooting, Bollinger County deputies responded to a call in which Allen stated he was going to shoot Skaggs' son if Allen saw him on the property again, according to the probable-cause statement. The deputy stated he told Allen he could not shoot someone for simply being on his property. Allen responded by saying that President Joe Biden said he could shoot a person in the leg.

Skaggs' daughter, Celina Schaut, said both Allen and her mother lived in homes on property owned by a man in St. Louis. She said her mother enjoyed the property for the orchard that Allen had planted many years ago, and often picked nuts off the ground from the trees with family members on her portion of the property. She said Skaggs had mentioned a few neighborly disputes, which she didn't think were serious, adding that her mother often helped Allen with chores and tasks around the property.