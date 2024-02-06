Predicted wintry weather forces many closures

Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts dismissed students early Wednesday due to predicted inclement weather in the area.

According to The Weather Channel website, portions of Southeast Missouri and Illinois area will accumulate 2-5 inches of snow and .1 of an inch of ice, beginning Wednesday afternoon and carrying over into Thursday.

Cape Girardeau School Districts dismissed all students at their locations between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and all afternoon activities were canceled. Officials announced Wednesday evening the school would be closed Thursday.

Jackson School District dismissed at noon, and all after-school programs were canceled. The school's Facebook page noted, "We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Safety is our top priority."

Certain city of Cape Girardeau municipal buildings will be closed Thursday.

City Hall and administrative offices of Parks and Recreation, Cape Girardeau Police Department, utility billing and court buildings are closed.

Community centers and recreational facilities including the Osage Centre, Shawnee Park Center, Central Municipal Pool and Cape Girardeau Sportsplex also closed.

Public safety services will remain in action.

City officials said to anticipate possible delays in trash and recycling collections.

Those affected by court closures will receive a new date.