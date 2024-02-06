All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 3, 2022
Predicted wintry weather forces many closures
Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts dismissed students early Wednesday due to predicted inclement weather in the area. According to The Weather Channel website, portions of Southeast Missouri and Illinois area will accumulate 2-5 inches of snow and .1 of an inch of ice,
By Beau Nations and Monica Obradovic ~ Southeast Missourian
A City of Cape Girardeau employee salts a street Wednesday afternoon ahead of predicted wintry weather.
A City of Cape Girardeau employee salts a street Wednesday afternoon ahead of predicted wintry weather.Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts dismissed students early Wednesday due to predicted inclement weather in the area.

According to The Weather Channel website, portions of Southeast Missouri and Illinois area will accumulate 2-5 inches of snow and .1 of an inch of ice, beginning Wednesday afternoon and carrying over into Thursday.

Cape Girardeau School Districts dismissed all students at their locations between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and all afternoon activities were canceled. Officials announced Wednesday evening the school would be closed Thursday.

Jackson School District dismissed at noon, and all after-school programs were canceled. The school's Facebook page noted, "We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Safety is our top priority."

Certain city of Cape Girardeau municipal buildings will be closed Thursday.

City Hall and administrative offices of Parks and Recreation, Cape Girardeau Police Department, utility billing and court buildings are closed.

Community centers and recreational facilities including the Osage Centre, Shawnee Park Center, Central Municipal Pool and Cape Girardeau Sportsplex also closed.

Public safety services will remain in action.

City officials said to anticipate possible delays in trash and recycling collections.

Those affected by court closures will receive a new date.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson municipal officials announced a Snow Route Proclamation on Wednesday afternoon.

Such a proclamation affects parking on certain city streets to allow for snow plowing. To view which streets, visit www.jacksonmo.org//FileStream.aspx?FileID=51.

Cape Girardeau County government offices will be closed Thursday, as will courts in the county.

Major storm

The Weather Channel website states the winter storm warning for the area is in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday to midnight on Thursday, and the storm is expected to cause possible power outages due to the ice, wind and tree damage. The period of highest accumulation is currently predicted to occur between Wednsday and noon on Thursday. Travel should be avoided unless absolutely necessary because of hazardous road conditions.

The National Weather Service said that as of noon Wednesday, Columbia, Missouri, received about 5 inches of snow and Jefferson City, Missouri, had 6 inches. The St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, areas were generally reporting 3 inches to 4 inches of snow.

In Kansas, Wichita had reported up to 6 inches of snow, while Topeka reported nearly 4 inches.

The storm system also brought arctic temperatures, leading the weather service to issue an advisory warning of wind chills as low as 20 below zero.

Most school districts and government operations were closed on Wednesday and Thursday across the region. Hundred of flights were cancelled and Amtrak also shut down its trains between St. Louis and Kansas City for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy