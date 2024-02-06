All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 25, 2017

Precautionary boil order issued in Marble Hill

The city of Marble Hill, Missouri, issued a precautionary boil order Tuesday evening until further notice because of a valve replacement on a six-inch water main. The boil-water order remains in effect for Pellegrino Park and the north side of the road on Highway 34 west from the Division of Family Services to the Bollinger County maintenance shed, according to a fax from city water operator Michael Johnson...

Southeast Missourian

The city of Marble Hill, Missouri, issued a precautionary boil order Tuesday evening until further notice because of a valve replacement on a six-inch water main.

The boil-water order remains in effect for Pellegrino Park and the north side of the road on Highway 34 west from the Division of Family Services to the Bollinger County maintenance shed, according to a fax from city water operator Michael Johnson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Affected customers should boil drinking water for three to five minutes, which should kill any illness-causing microbes that might be present.

Pertinent address:

Marble Hill, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 5
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy