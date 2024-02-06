Precautionary boil advisory to impact 600 homes in Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau issued a precautionary boil advisory after a water main break Thursday, Feb. 22, at Silver Springs Road.
There isn’t any known contamination, but testing the water is a two-day process, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. The boil order will be in effect for 600 Cape Girardeau homes near the Silver Springs area.
The advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, unless notification from the city.
