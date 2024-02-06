All sections
NewsFebruary 23, 2024

Precautionary boil advisory to impact 600 homes in Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau issued a precautionary boil advisory after a water main break Thursday, Feb. 22, at Silver Springs Road...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

The City of Cape Girardeau issued a precautionary boil advisory after a water main break Thursday, Feb. 22, at Silver Springs Road.

There isn’t any known contamination, but testing the water is a two-day process, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. The boil order will be in effect for 600 Cape Girardeau homes near the Silver Springs area.

The advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, unless notification from the city.

Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

