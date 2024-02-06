All sections
NewsMay 16, 2017
Pre-K funding could expand under Missouri budget proposal
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Increased funding for public education is expected to be a boon to early childhood programs in Missouri. Extra money is available because Republican lawmakers passed a bill to fully fund the school finance formula for the first time in recent memory. That full funding triggered a 2014 law that allows districts to receive money for pre-K...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Increased funding for public education is expected to be a boon to early childhood programs in Missouri.

Extra money is available because Republican lawmakers passed a bill to fully fund the school finance formula for the first time in recent memory. That full funding triggered a 2014 law that allows districts to receive money for pre-K.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The program could cost more than $62 million if all districts take advantage. Educators said that likely won't happen in the first year.

Republicans said it's a monumental step for education. But some educators and lawmakers question the future effect of the program.

Some lawmakers have proposed phasing in the funding to make sure the money is available. Others worry the increased cost could put a strain on depleted state revenues.

