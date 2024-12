Sarah Webb of McClure, Illinois, waves worship flags during a prayer service Sunday afternoon, Nov. 19, at Boardman Pavilion in downtown Cape Girardeau. Organizer Ben Ellis of Jackson said members of about a dozen area church congregations gather near the riverfront for the monthly services to pray for the region, nation and world. He said the most recent services, in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, have included prayers for Israel. Rick Fahr