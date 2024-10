While the church remained closed, one churchgoer sat outside of St. Mary's Cathedral to pray the rosary Monday in Cape Girardeau. ...

While the church remained closed, one churchgoer sat outside of St. Mary's Cathedral to pray the rosary Monday in Cape Girardeau. The woman asked to remain anonymous, but said her actions were "a non-violent protest against everything going on" as she prayed for the health of all. BEN MATTHEWS