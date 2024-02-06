Prayer vigil to be held for Sikeston man killed last week

SIKESTON, Mo. — A prayer circle will be held for a Sikeston man who was killed last week.
The vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at 505 Branum St. for Marcus Dixon, 24, who was shot and killed late Feb. 18 in the 800 block of William Street in Sikeston.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at (573) 471-4711.
