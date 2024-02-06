Prayer for police held Monday in Cape

Jeremiah Jamieson, far left, draws a slip of paper bearing the name of a Cape Girardeau police staff member to pray for as Fred Burgard, center left, leads the group in singing "How Great Is Our God" and "Amazing Grace" during a public prayer for law enforcement and elected officials Monday ...

Jeremiah Jamieson, far left, draws a slip of paper bearing the name of a Cape Girardeau police staff member to pray for as Fred Burgard, center left, leads the group in singing "How Great Is Our God" and "Amazing Grace" during a public prayer for law enforcement and elected officials Monday outside of the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in Cape Girardeau. A dozen people participated in the event, and another prayer for police will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office in Benton, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS