Prairie Farms plant closure puts local dairy farm at risk

Independent dairy farmer Karen Huffman has soured on Prairie Farms after the farmers-owned cooperative has quit taking her milk.

Huffmanï¿½s farm off Cape Girardeau County Road 620, east of Interstate 55, has been in operation for decades. It once was owned by the uncle of her late husband, Ron Huffman, who later purchased the farm and operated Midway Dairy Farms until his death in November.

The farmï¿½s milk used to be sold to a Prairie Farms processing plant 80 miles away in Fulton, Kentucky. But Prairie Farms announced early this month in a letter to Kentuckyï¿½s state workforce and employment services division it will close the processing plant at the end of June, eliminating 52 jobs.

Huffman said Friday she learned just a few days ago from the driver who transports her milk Prairie Farms would stop taking her milk at the Fulton plant, effective immediately.

ï¿½We didnï¿½t get any notice,ï¿½ she said as she stood in her dairy barn, watching her cows.

A dairy cow at local dairy farmer Karen Huffman's farm eats hay Friday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com

ï¿½We never dreamed of that plant closing,ï¿½ she said.

Now her milk has to be hauled to a processing plant in Memphis, Tennessee. It is a much longer trip, which adds to the hauling cost she has to pay, Huffman said.

Huffman has started selling her milk through Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), another dairy cooperative. But as an independent producer, Huffman said there is no guarantee DFA will continue doing business with her.

Huffman said she inquired about joining Prairie Farms, but was told the cooperative is not accepting new members. Prairie Farms comprises more than 900 farm families throughout the Midwest, according to the cooperativeï¿½s website.

Prairie Farms vice president of marketing and communications Rebecca Leinenbach said the cooperative ï¿½has not taken on new members for several years.ï¿½

Karen Huffman lets a group of dairy cows return to the pasture after their milking on Huffman's farm Friday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com

But she added ï¿½our farmer-owners have close relationships and share a common bond with other dairy farmers in their communities.ï¿½ She said they ï¿½are sensitive to the difficulties fellow dairymen are facing.ï¿½

Huffman now has now applied for membership with DFA, which involves more than 15,000 farmer-owners across the nation.

That decision will be up to the DFAï¿½s board of directors and could determine ï¿½if I stay in business or not,ï¿½ she said.