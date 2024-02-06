Practicing medicine in the age of coronavirus

One Cape Girardeau physician has coined a term to describe the pandemic turning the world upside down.
“It’s coronageddon,” said Lori Moyers, D.O., with Riverside Family Medicine.
“We normally see 30 patients face-to-face every day,” said Dr. Moyers, whose practice includes three physicians and a nurse practitioner.
“We see about six per day now,” she said, noting Riverside is now treating most of its patients via computer or telephone.
“We didn’t have telemedicine before (the coronavirus),” Moyers added.
A few patients who might normally have gone to a hospital emergency room, she said, now find themselves in Riverside’s waiting room.
“People are more hesitant to go the ER,” Moyers explained, citing social distancing concerns.
“If someone cuts a finger and needs a few stitches, we’re more likely to see them than before,” she said.
Because so many are being treated remotely, physicians must make better use of a skill not normally taught in medical school.
“We’ve got to listen (more) with telemedicine,” said Moyers, 49. “If you listen long enough, (a patient) will tell you what’s wrong.”
Tony Thompson is co-owner and CEO of EBO MD, a subscription-based direct primary care service started in 2016, with clinics in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Fredericktown.
EBO employs 21 health care workers and admits the coronavirus is taking an emotional and mental toll.
“(The pandemic) is adding some stress,” said Thompson, 52.
“Everybody’s anxiety levels are higher,” he said.
Thompson said EBO was moving gradually toward more secure video virtual visits.
“But (the coronavirus) stepped up our operational changes,” he said.
Thompson said EBO, which does not accept insurance but instead offers care based on a monthly fee, has a contract with 51 companies and 3,000 subscribers.
“We can take care of people from their homes,” Thompson said, “and continue to make sure they get their meds without seeking permission from insurance carriers.”
Local hospitals are also adjusting to providing care remotely.
Saint Francis Medical Center is touting safety as the motivation behind its moving quickly to virtual visits between provider and patient.
"The best way to keep our patients safe right now is to keep them at home and away from exposure,” said Alex Ogburn, vice president of Saint Francis Medical Partners.
“(Also) critically important to us,” Ogburn said, “is keeping our physicians, our practitioners, our staff, safe also.
“If we can avoid that exposure while providing care, we certainly want to do it that way,” Ogburn said.
“(Telemedicine) is effective,” said F. Michael Caldwell, M.D., an internist with Physicians Park Primary Care, a Saint Francis partner in Poplar Bluff.
“A lot of questions can be answered.
“So far, I believe we’ve been able to see any patient who wanted to talk and be seen,” Caldwell said.
SoutheastHEALTH says it is taking a multifaceted approach to helping staff relieve pandemic-related stress.
In a media release, the hospital stated a “serenity room” has been set up in the main hospital in Cape Girardeau where employees are encouraged “to relax, practice deep breathing exercises with soothing music, (receive) aromatherapy and (use) yoga pads.”
Additionally, a Southeast psychiatrist, Dr. John Lake, has developed a video message on stress management for staff, according to the release.
Moyers said it is an adjustment finding a new normal in which to practice medicine.
“(Telemedicine) is not the preferred way to treat patients,” Moyers said, “It’s an adventure for all of us.”
