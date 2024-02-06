Practicing medicine in the age of coronavirus

One Cape Girardeau physician has coined a term to describe the pandemic turning the world upside down.

“It’s coronageddon,” said Lori Moyers, D.O., with Riverside Family Medicine.

“We normally see 30 patients face-to-face every day,” said Dr. Moyers, whose practice includes three physicians and a nurse practitioner.

“We see about six per day now,” she said, noting Riverside is now treating most of its patients via computer or telephone.

“We didn’t have telemedicine before (the coronavirus),” Moyers added.

A few patients who might normally have gone to a hospital emergency room, she said, now find themselves in Riverside’s waiting room.

“People are more hesitant to go the ER,” Moyers explained, citing social distancing concerns.

“If someone cuts a finger and needs a few stitches, we’re more likely to see them than before,” she said.

Because so many are being treated remotely, physicians must make better use of a skill not normally taught in medical school.

“We’ve got to listen (more) with telemedicine,” said Moyers, 49. “If you listen long enough, (a patient) will tell you what’s wrong.”

Tony Thompson is co-owner and CEO of EBO MD, a subscription-based direct primary care service started in 2016, with clinics in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Fredericktown.

EBO employs 21 health care workers and admits the coronavirus is taking an emotional and mental toll.

“(The pandemic) is adding some stress,” said Thompson, 52.

“Everybody’s anxiety levels are higher,” he said.

Thompson said EBO was moving gradually toward more secure video virtual visits.

“But (the coronavirus) stepped up our operational changes,” he said.