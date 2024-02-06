All sections
NewsApril 9, 2017

Power outage prompts SEMO University to cancel classes, close offices Friday

Southeast Missouri State University classes were canceled and offices were closed all day Friday because of a campus power outage, school officials announced. Electrical repairs were made and power was restored later in the day, according to a university news release...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Southeast Missouri State University classes were canceled and offices were closed all day Friday because of a campus power outage, school officials announced.

Electrical repairs were made and power was restored later in the day, according to a university news release.

Shuttle buses continued to operate, school officials said.

Computer labs in Dempster Hall, Towers and the River Campus remained open along with the Student Recreation Center. But the Campus Health Clinic, Kent Library and the Southeast Bookstore were closed Friday.

“Spring Into Dance” and other weekend events went on as scheduled, officials said in the release.

The power outage did not affect off-campus university events, according to the release.

School officials had not disclosed the cause of the outage by late Friday afternoon.

The university is providing online updates regarding specific facilities on campus. Updates are available at www.semo.edu/closings.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

One University Plaza, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

