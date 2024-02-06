Southeast Missouri State University classes were canceled and offices were closed all day Friday because of a campus power outage, school officials announced.

Electrical repairs were made and power was restored later in the day, according to a university news release.

Shuttle buses continued to operate, school officials said.

Computer labs in Dempster Hall, Towers and the River Campus remained open along with the Student Recreation Center. But the Campus Health Clinic, Kent Library and the Southeast Bookstore were closed Friday.

“Spring Into Dance” and other weekend events went on as scheduled, officials said in the release.

The power outage did not affect off-campus university events, according to the release.